Permission for new block will be music to school students' ears

By David Tooley

A school trust has been given permission to replace two old portable buildings with a brand new purpose-built music block.

The proposals at Tenbury High School, near the south Shropshire border, are to demolish two separately located 'Portacabin structures' which have provided drama and music space.

Planning agents Renew Planning told Malvern Hills District Council planners that the Ormiston Academies Trust proposal would have "significant planning merit."

It would they said meet an "identified education need for a new music and drama block to replace the old and deteriorating quality buildings currently sited within the main car park."

The plan was supported by Tenbury Wells Town Council.

And district council planners concluded that the "proposed development serves the wider community.

"What is brought forward sits comfortably on site and with the attached planning conditions, including the need to secure further information regarding drainage, the proposal would involve sustainable development."

The council gave the plan permission on June 19.









