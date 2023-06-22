Shropshire school bids adiós to Mexican students as they end their trip to the UK

Thomas Adams School, hosting Mexican students who have been staying with families of Thomas Adams pupils. At the front is: Jorge Fragoso, 17, and his host family: Josh Best, 11 and Zach Best, 12 and Mexican students: Andrea Saldivar, 15 and Lorena Fibela, 17

A group of 11 students from the Indoamericano College in the capital Mexico City have been staying with host families of young people at the Thomas Adams state boarding school in Wem.

Thomas Adams, being a boarding school is used to welcoming international students worldwide and always make the students feel at home. They were studying on a cultural and intense English programme.

Liam Allen, the head of sixth form, said it was good to see the links reestablished.

"It has just been wonderful to see how they have blended in and made such strong friendships," he said.

The benefits of the visit have included students from the UK and Mexico getting to know each other's culture. The visitors spent time immersed in the culture of Wem and beyond on trips.

On Sunday and Monday the group visited London where they saw a changing of the guard and were able to experience the flags still in place following the Trooping the Colour. They have also visited North Wales, Shrewsbury, Oxford, Birmingham and Chester during their time in the UK.

The students spent their last day at Thomas Adams on Tuesday and will be embarking on their 13-hour flights home to Mexico on Saturday, having made good friends and pen-pals.