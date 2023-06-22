Shropshire ranks highly in West Midlands for school placement offers, data shows

Figures released by the Department for Education this week for applications and offer statistics has placed Shropshire third in the West Midlands table for secondary schools, and second for primary school placements.

The statistics provide the number of applications and offers made for secondary and primary school entry in September 2023, and the proportion which received preferred offers.

For secondary schools, Shropshire Council is ranked third in the West Midlands, achieving 96.5 per cent of offers for a preferred secondary school, with 89.7 per cent securing their first preference.

For primary school placements, Shropshire Council took second place in the West Midlands table, achieving 99 per cent of offers for a preferred school, with 95.7 per cent achieving first preference for their primary school.

These figures follow a challenging year when a national growth in the numbers of pupils transferring to secondary school this September saw a record number of applications for places.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “This is great news. I am delighted that we continue to rank so highly in terms of first preferences met for primary and secondary school applications compared with other councils in the region.

"It has been a particularly challenging year for secondary applications, given the exceptionally large numbers of children transferring from primary schools this year.

“The tremendous efforts of our senior secondary school leaders in accommodating such large numbers this year has made this possible and so our thanks are extended to them.

“Our primary school ranking also achieved an excellent result, coming second.

“Shropshire Council has worked hard over many years to ensure that as many children as possible are able to attend their preferred school.

"The council’s long-term strategy, initiated in 2016, of securing the right number of school places, in the right locations and at the right time, has been highly successful and has contributed to these results."

For primary school statistics, Shropshire performed better than the the England average of 98.6 per cent and 92.5 per cent, and the West Midlands average of 98.6 per cent and 93.1 per cent, respectively.

Councillor Hurst-Knight added: “We’re currently launching another review which will lead to the production of the next five-to-ten-year plan for additional places in mainstream, specialist and early years provision to ensure that we maintain and even improve on our current position in the years ahead.

“This links to the commitment in the Shropshire Plan to providing more places for the county’s children and young including those with specialised needs.