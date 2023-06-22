Princess Royal to visit Harper Adams University next month

HRH Princess Anne will visit Harper Adams next month

Scholars from Africa and India taking part in a ten-week sustainable farming course at Harper Adams University are to meet the university's Chancellor, Princess Anne, next month.

She will visit the university’s Future Farm and meet the 2023 Marshal Papworth scholars during her visit on Monday, July 3.

Marshal Papworth provides students from developing countries with scholarships in agricultural development so they can help create a sustainable future.

During her time on campus, the Chancellor will meet staff and students to hear more about the work the university conducts on integrated pest management (IPM) in its entomology facilities before meeting this year’s Marshal Papworth scholars, who will be taking part in a seminar on sustainable agriculture, alongside guests.

The scholars – who began their studies at Harper Adams in May – are from Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, and were selected by the charity partners of the Marshal Papworth Fund, including ADRA Ghana, Hands Around The World, Leprosy Mission, Ripple Effect, Teyapi4Peace and Tree Aid.

In total, 15 students are taking part in the 10-week short course this year, the highest number so far.

Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Her Royal Highness back to Harper Adams to share some of the latest work we are doing – and to set out the impact that work is having, both in the UK and globally.

“We have a record number of Marshal Papworth scholars studying with us to hone skills they can then take back to their own countries and communities.