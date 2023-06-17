More strike dates for teachers this term

NEU announces two further days of strike action in July

Teachers are set to strike on two dates in July – Wednesday, July 5 and Friday, July 7.

These strike days are covered by an existing ballot of members, which closed in January. Legislation requires that after six months, the ballot is renewed. The NEU's re-ballot for strike action opened on May 15 and will close on July 28.

In parallel to this, the education unions ASCL, NAHT and NASUWT are also balloting members in pursuance of improved pay and funding for teachers in England.

The NEU reballot and the ballots by the other unions will allow coordinated action in the Autumn term if there is no settlement to the dispute.

Commenting on the latest strike days, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said: "It is within Gillian Keegan's grasp for this action to be halted.

"Time and again the National Education Union, alongside its sister unions, have called for the Education Secretary to get around the negotiation table to settle this dispute for a fully-funded teacher pay increase.

"Time and again our calls have fallen on stony ground.

"No one wants to take strike action but when faced with an Education Secretary who clearly has no interest in settling this dispute, teachers are left with no option.