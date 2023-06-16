Management say they agree with inspectors after they deliver verdict on special school

Headteacher Nici Jones with managing director Kay Jones.

Independent special school Bettws Lifehouse at Kingsland Grange in Shrewsbury said it was pleased government inspectors recognised the respectful way they treat pupils as individuals and help them develop.

After an inspection between May 10 and 12 the school, which is designed to meet the needs of children with a range of social and emotional needs, moderate learning difficulties or on the ASD spectrum, was graded good for behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

It was classed as ‘requires improvement’ for quality of education, leadership and management, sixth-form provision and overall effectiveness.

Management at the school in Old Roman Road said they agreed with all aspects of the report.

Managing director Kay Jones said: “We are not as robust in our curriculum planning yet as Ofsted would like us to be, but our external exam outcomes have historically been excellent and we are confident that this year will be no different.

“This report is a roadmap of what we need to do, how we set out our targets and how we embed these into our curriculum planning.

“We agree with the report and will make the required improvements in curriculum planning, safeguarding strategy and reading provision – but we are pleased that Ofsted has recognised that our pupils have had a turbulent journey through education and that we are now offering them a chance to re-engage with education and our staff do not let them down.

“The report said staff treat pupils with kindness, understanding and compassion, that there is mutual respect and that over time pupils rise to meet leaders' high expectations of them – this is something we pride ourselves on and Ofsted recognised that we meet our core values.

“The inspectors said our school is a happy and safe place, full of smiles and warmth - and that is exactly what our pupils need.”

The report described the school as inclusive with a clear vision, high quality pastoral support, safeguarding at its heart and said bullying does not often factor.

The school has 73 students enrolled and learning at two sites – one on the 12-acre site of the former Shrewsbury High Preparatory School and the other in Bettws Cedewain, Powys.

Children are referred there through a complex process based on need and all staff are highly trained in communication skills and addressing the specific needs.