A guard of honour for students

Concord College held the event with prizes awarded for the top performers in each subject as judged by their teachers. Students received scroll boxes with winners certificates from the principal.

After the roll call, students left the building through a guard of honour of college staff who cheered them through to a soft drinks reception.

Dr Michael Truss, Principal of Concord College, explained: “Different schools have different names for their end of term celebrations of successes.

"For the students in upper sixth at Concord we call this graduation with our ceremony celebrating achievement, not after exams have finished, but before they have really started.

“In this way we are able to celebrate and acknowledge the contribution of every single student – and that is something quite special.”

The graduation was followed by another Concord College celebratory tradition – the annual 6.2 ball.