Nick's new Telford College role to help raise profile of higher education courses

By Matthew PanterEducationPublished:

Telford College has appointed a new community engagement marketing officer to raise the profile of its growing range of higher education and adult courses.

Nick Brandrum
Nick Brandrum

Nick Brandum, who lives in Shrewsbury, graduated from Bournemouth University with a degree in advertising and marketing, and then spent three years as sales and marketing manager for the university’s student union.

During this time he organised one of the country’s largest freshers’ fairs and led on promotion for The Old Fire Station; a famous south coast music venue that helped break the careers of artists like Example and Ed Sheeran.

The newly-created role at Telford College is aimed at expanding its community outreach programme, and raising the profile of the college’s higher education and adult learning curriculum.

It involves working with staff, students, schools, parents, employers and other college partners to deliver unbiased information, advice and guidance through pop up shops, community events, workshops, jobs fairs and other recruitment events.

Nick, who has also previously worked for a creative agency in Birmingham dealing with global entertainment brands like PlayStation, Warner Bros and Netflix, said: “I’m super happy to be back in an education setting.

“I love putting my experience to use in a place made to help people. Having made Shropshire my new home, it’s a privilege to work for the largest further education college in the region.”

Education
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News