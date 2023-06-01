Nick Brandrum

Nick Brandum, who lives in Shrewsbury, graduated from Bournemouth University with a degree in advertising and marketing, and then spent three years as sales and marketing manager for the university’s student union.

During this time he organised one of the country’s largest freshers’ fairs and led on promotion for The Old Fire Station; a famous south coast music venue that helped break the careers of artists like Example and Ed Sheeran.

The newly-created role at Telford College is aimed at expanding its community outreach programme, and raising the profile of the college’s higher education and adult learning curriculum.

It involves working with staff, students, schools, parents, employers and other college partners to deliver unbiased information, advice and guidance through pop up shops, community events, workshops, jobs fairs and other recruitment events.

Nick, who has also previously worked for a creative agency in Birmingham dealing with global entertainment brands like PlayStation, Warner Bros and Netflix, said: “I’m super happy to be back in an education setting.