Year Two pupils get 'hitched' in mock wedding ceremony at Oswestry school

The Year Two pupils took part in the celebration to learn about the Christian faith. Photo: Oswestry School at Bellan House

Year Two pupils at Oswestry School's Bellan House have learnt the significance of saying ‘I do’ after taking part in a mock wedding ceremony complete with bride, groom and reception.

The students played the parts last week to help them understand marriage ceremonies, one of several Christian rites of passage they are studying for religious education.

Pupils were assigned roles for the mock wedding, which took part at St Oswald’s Church on Upper Brook Street, Oswestry and was conducted by Reverend Cranston.

As well as a bride and bridegroom, pupils were given roles of best man and bridesmaids and the whole class joined in by putting on smart clothes to be wedding guests.

Their teacher, Kallista Skelton said: “I was immensely proud of how much effort the children and their parents made with finding suitable outfits for the entire wedding party along with bouquets and buttonholes, they looked wonderful.

“A lot of children have never been to a wedding, especially after all the restrictions which existed during Covid, so it was lovely to be able to get them really involved in the process.

“It sparked some really interesting conversations about things such as the role of a best man, and if he should give away any secrets about the groom in his speech!"

Bellan House headteacher Claire Belk said: “Our school motto is that we learn not for school but for life and this is a great example of how the two things come together in a fun way.

“Rather than just reading about a ceremony, the children were able to take part in a mock one, which they might even find themselves doing for real at some point in the future.

“Miss Skelton went above and beyond to help the children engage with the topic, even making a wedding cake for the bride and groom to cut and all the children to try at the reception, which was held in the classroom after the ceremony.”