Shropshire independent school criticised over handing of incidents where pupils shared online nude images

Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College was inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) last October – with the watchdog publishing its findings earlier this week.

It has concluded that the school had not met requirements in five of the eight categories inspected, including safeguarding, risk assessments, complaints and leadership and management.

The school was also criticised over its handling of "inappropriate sexual behaviour by pupils".

In a statement the school has disputed the findings, saying it had sought guidance from other "professional bodies" which had backed up its actions – but accepted "ISI Inspectors did not agree with our interpretation of the guidance".

The school also said that the inspectors' use of the term “inappropriate sexual behaviour” in the report "relates specifically to 'kissing'."

In a statement the college said that "immediate action" had been taken "to remedy the deficiencies detailed in the report".

The unannounced inspection took place in October at the request of the Department of Education.

Referencing safeguarding the report says that the school's policy is "not implemented effectively in all areas".

It praises a number of aspects of safeguarding practice, but adds: "However, the assessment of risk to vulnerable pupils in cases of inappropriate sexual behaviour is insufficiently effective. This impairs the monitoring and support provided."

The report specifically criticises the ability of leadership at the school in using its electronic record system – saying some senior staff were unable to access data on request during the inspection.

It states: "There is a lack of suitable expertise within the senior leadership team in operating the electronic system that collects and records information, including that relating to safeguarding incidents.

"Those responsible for handling safeguarding information and relevant data were unable to retrieve data competently or effectively during the inspection.

"This inhibits the effective and systematic review of safeguarding casework and the identification of any trends or patterns in safeguarding issues.

"It obscures any view of how safeguarding incidents are managed and monitored, and the effectiveness of the actions of those staff responsible for safeguarding.

"Some information held about safeguarding casework is inconsistently recorded and senior leaders were unaware of this."

Inspectors also highlighted the handling of sharing of nude images by pupils as a concern.

Their report stated: "The use of technology by pupils is suitably controlled in most areas. However, some incidents of potential child-on-child abuse and the sharing of online nude images have not been dealt with by senior leaders in line with statutory guidance. Leaders were not familiar with the requirements of key guidance relating to online safety."

Risk assessments were also criticised in some areas with inspectors concluding: "Risk assessments in the context of safeguarding, including boarders’ welfare, are inadequate.

"In particular, risk assessment and subsequent actions in response to situations involving inappropriate sexual behaviour by pupils.

"Senior leaders give insufficient attention to potential risks to the victim and the perpetrator. Review of the lessons which could be learned from such situations, and of the potential for repetition of similar behaviour, is not reflected in risk assessments."

The leadership at the college was also criticised, with inspectors saying: "Senior leaders and governors have not demonstrated the requisite knowledge and skills necessary to ensure the standards are met consistently and promote the wellbeing of pupils, including in boarding. In particular, with regard to safeguarding, including oversight of pupils’ use of technology; risk assessment; the provision of information; and record keeping, including records of safeguarding, risk assessments and complaints."

Responding to the findings the college said: "The College had a full inspection visit in February 2022 and was found to have met all the standards required by the visiting inspection team. The additional one-day visit, that took place in October 2022 and with the findings of the report only now being published in May 2023, confirms nothing in the report is of serious concern.

"Throughout the process, the College has sought guidance and advice from other professional bodies who have agreed with and stand by the actions and procedures taken by the College in the specific incidents highlighted by the visiting inspection team, but despite this level of support and confirmation of our processes and actions, the ISI Inspectors did not agree with our interpretation of the guidance.

"We recommend people read the published commentary we have made available, to go alongside the inspection report, to better understand the context of what the Inspectors refer to as 'inappropriate sexual behaviour', where this term relates specifically to 'kissing'.

"Several other criteria that were identified by the Inspectors as not meeting the standards were aspects linked to administrative errors, and therefore have no direct impact on the pupil’s safety and their welfare. The College take safeguarding very seriously and the inspection, which was seven months ago, was conducted at a time when we were introducing a new electronic system of safeguarding recording at the College.