Police warn parents about dangers of parking on zig zag lines outside schools

Picture: Wrexham Rural police

Officers with the force covering the Wrexham rural patch north of Oswestry wanted to make it clear that such behaviour makes it dangerous for children.

A spokesman for the police said officers went to Ysgol Penycae - near Chirk - after reports of parents parking on the zig zigs outside the school.

"It makes it dangerous for the children to cross between parked cars as they have to step out into moving traffic to see if the road is clear," said the officer.

There is a rule, section 36 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, they say that makes it an offence to park on the white zig-zag lines surrounding the zebra crossing outside the school gates

"This could result in a fine of £100 and an endorsement of three penalty points on your licence," they warn.