Competition winning art students see work go on show

Pictured with Telford College principal Graham Guest and learner manager Andy Turner are five of the competition winners - Tom Whittaker, Jax Reynolds, Ellena Smith, Amy Hayward, and Lucy Groves

The ‘Principal’s Art Commission’ project at Telford College gave students the chance to create a piece of work inspired by the interests of college principal Graham Guest.

In addition to having their work displayed in the principal’s office, the seven winners also received Amazon gift vouchers.

They were Lucy Groves, Bethany Lloyd, Ellena Smith, Tom Whittaker, Jax Reynolds, Amy Hayward, and Sam Ashwin.

Andy Turner, learner manager for creative and music, said more than 30 students took part in the challenge.

He said: “We launched a challenge for the students in art and design to produce a piece of work to be displayed in the principal’s office.

“The project gave students the opportunity to create a piece of commissioned artwork for a client brief, and also have their work celebrated within the college.

“Graham visited the students during the first term to discuss his personal interests and provide some guidance for the students, and work was produced in a range of mediums from fine art and photography to craft and design.

“Inspired by Graham's travels, the local area and his love of music, students worked on their projects outside of timetabled lessons for the first two terms, in addition to the work they were completing as part of their course.”

It has been a busy time for Telford College’s art and media students.

Art students have also been working on live briefs with Camp Bestival, the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, Shrewsbury Drapers Company, Chillout Skate Shop, and the National Trust.