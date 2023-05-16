Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gold for Shropshire school in mental health awards

By Megan JonesNewportEducationPublished: Comments

A Newport school has scooped a pioneering mental health award.

Burton Borough School. Photo: Mandy Jones
Burton Borough School. Photo: Mandy Jones

Burton Borough in Newport has been awarded gold standard for its mental health and wellbeing provision in the School Mental Health Awards.

The awards, which are delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, were established in 2017 to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to help students.

Burton Borough School has been providing a range of activities to boost the well-being of students and staff, trains students as well-being mentors and anti-bullying ambassadors, and provides workshops for students and their families.

The school's anti-bully provisions have also been recognised by the award.

Burton Borough School, Vice Principal for Inclusion said: “Our students’ wellbeing and positive mental health is at the heart of everything that we do.

"This is reflected in our comprehensive pastoral support systems, our well-trained and supportive peer wellbeing mentors and our use of student voice to influence change.

"We will continue to ambitiously support mental health and wellbeing developments at Burton Borough School.”

Nationally, more than 1,000 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of mental health CIC, Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.

“It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Burton Borough School and the many other schools engaged in the quality award process. I’d like to offer my congratulations on this deserved recognition.”

Education
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News