Gold for Shropshire school in mental health awards

Burton Borough School. Photo: Mandy Jones

Burton Borough in Newport has been awarded gold standard for its mental health and wellbeing provision in the School Mental Health Awards.

The awards, which are delivered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, were established in 2017 to strengthen pupils’ mental health by supporting schools to help students.

Burton Borough School has been providing a range of activities to boost the well-being of students and staff, trains students as well-being mentors and anti-bullying ambassadors, and provides workshops for students and their families.

The school's anti-bully provisions have also been recognised by the award.

Burton Borough School, Vice Principal for Inclusion said: “Our students’ wellbeing and positive mental health is at the heart of everything that we do.

"This is reflected in our comprehensive pastoral support systems, our well-trained and supportive peer wellbeing mentors and our use of student voice to influence change.

"We will continue to ambitiously support mental health and wellbeing developments at Burton Borough School.”

Nationally, more than 1,000 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of mental health CIC, Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.