College pupils sign up for ten week course to learn more about police

Pictured with PC Neil Armstrong and police dog Alfie are Telford College public uniformed services students, from left, Alex Fletcher, Alex Daniels, Liam Johnson, Imogine Whittaker, Alyssa Walton and Crystal Neal.

Ten of Telford College’s public uniformed services students are among those to have signed up for the Citizens’ Academy, which is running at the Wellington campus until the third week of June.

It brings representatives from a range of different West Mercia Police departments into the college to give an insight their work.

The first three evening sessions covered topics including the work of response officers, cyber crime, the role of the operations communications centre, and a look at some of the specific challenges of policing in Telford.

The latest session turned the spotlight on policing of local highways, plus firearms and police dogs – and included a visit from Police Constable Neil Armstrong, who brought along police search dog Alfie.

Future sessions will look at topics including forensics, the role of the CID, stop-and-search procedures, and the work of the Safer Neighbourhood team.

Craig Stockman, Telford College public uniformed services tutor, said: “This is a superb experience for our students, and a perfect opportunity for them to gain evidence for their future career ambitions.”

“The aim of the Citizens’ Academy is to open up communication between the community and the police, educate the public about police procedures, reduce the fear of crime and increase personal safety.

“It’s a win-win situation, because we want to give our students as much hands-on, practical experience as possible – and hearing directly from the local police about their fascinating and varied roles is incredibly valuable.”