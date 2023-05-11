Telford College becomes first in West Midlands to launch course on understanding menopause in workplace

Telford College's Menopause Campus

The course is being run through the college’s distance learning platform which will enable it to be completed at home on a flexible timetable, without the need to attend college.

Telford College’s distance learning co-ordinator Barbara Wisniewska said: “The course covers three units – understanding menopause, how to overcome the challenges of menopause in the workplace, and symptom management and support.

“The only eligibility criteria is that participants must have been at least 19 years old at the end of August of last year.”

The level two qualification can be used as CPD for line managers and HR professionals, for employees looking to become a 'menopause champion', or for anyone looking to upskill and expand their knowledge.

Barbara added: “Once we start running the course, people will be able to enrol any time, and access our learning platform anywhere, at any time. There will be 12 weeks to complete the course, but it can be completed much quicker than this. Everyone can go at their own speed.”

Recent research found that 30 per cent of women have taken sick leave because of their menopause symptoms but only a quarter felt they could talk to their manager about their absence.

Telford College says the qualification aims to increase knowledge and break the stigma associated with the menopause.

The course covers key topics such as menopause policies, signposting to external support services, reasonable adjustments, health and safety and equality legislation.

Information about the course will also be available at Telford College’s open event on Wednesday, May 24.

The college’s Wellington campus will be open from 5pm to 7.30pm for people to drop in for a chat, tour the facilities, and learn more about the curriculum.

For details, visit telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/open-event-may-2023