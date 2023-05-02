Teachers out on latest county strikes

The latest action follows earlier strikes from the NEU

The latest National Education Union (NEU) strikes started this morning – although there were no pickets organised across Shropshire, with union members instead attending a meeting to discuss the current dispute with the government.

It comes as Unite union members at West Midlands Ambulance Service, which covers the county, were also out on strike, and is the day after nurses who are members of the Royal College of Nursing walked out –– affecting the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry, and the Shropshire Community Health Trust.

John Boken, Shropshire branch secretary of the NEU, said some members had agreed to continue working in instances where exams are taking place – to avoid important disruption to pupils.

He said "most secondary schools" in the county were affected by the action, along with some primary schools, but was unable to confirm how many members the union has.

Mr Boken said that the lack of pickets, and agreement over exams, meant the action is "completely different from the last two occasions".

He added: "We listened to members and they wanted exam exemptions. You have got teachers who, just because they are on strike, does not mean they do not care about the impact."

The latest action comes as educations unions have warned of the potential for co-ordinated strikes, which would have a crippling effect on schools.

Mr Boken welcomed the prospect saying: "Hopefully we will see in the next couple of months, not just our members on strike but all teachers."