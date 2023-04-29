Shadow Education Secretary talks strikes and breakfast clubs in visit to Telford

Bridget Phillipson in Telford

Bridget Phillipson attended the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) school leaders’ annual conference at the Telford International Centre on Saturday, where she told delegates that the Government was "failing" parents, teachers and pupils as she outlined opposition plans to roll out free universal breakfast clubs to all schools.

“For too many parents the cost of those activities is more than they earn in that time, denying children the opportunities and activities that complement classroom teaching, that give children the chance to play with friends and enjoy their learning, and which build resilience and social skills, the building blocks of a happy childhood,” she told the conference.

Her visit came after four teaching unions threatened combined industrial action over pay on Friday.

The National Education Union (NEU), the NASUWT, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) have said they will team up over any future strike action over pay.

Following her keynote speech, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South joined Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies as he canvassed in Priorslee in the run-up to next month's local elections.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star about the planned strike action, she said teachers were under "great pressure".

"This kind of strike action is unprecedented. We have never seen anything like this before," she said.

"The Government does not want to listen but teachers are saying they are under real pressure. Education has not been a priority for this Government. We have had five Education Secretaries in a year. For Labour education is a real priority."

The Labour MP refused to say whether she would back any combined strike action if it were to take place in the autumn, but added: "I don't want to see strikes. This Government needs to get around the table and hammer out a deal. The last thing anyone wants is strikes."

She added that if the Labour Party were elected at the next General Election, their flagship education policy to end tax breaks for independent schools would see more specialist teachers in Shropshire schools.

She said: "Ending tax breaks for independent schools would generate £1.7 billion. We would use this money to put more teachers into classrooms, especially specialist teachers.