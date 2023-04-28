Staff are celebrating after Harper Adams is named best university for job projects for the seventh year running

Harper Adams has been crowned a winner at this year's Whatuni Student Choice Awards. Photo: Mark Earthy

The University took the top spot in the Career Prospects category at Wednesday night's WhatUni Student Choice Awards.

The win is the seventh time the University has taken the award since 2016, securing it every year except 2021, when awards were not made nationally due to the pandemic.

The 240 higher education institutions which are assessed for the awards are nominated and judged by their students – with more than 35,000 verified student reviews generating this year’s shortlist and winners.

Comedian, actor and Sunday Times best-selling author Ellie Taylor hosted this year's glamorous awards ceremony in London, with a team of Harper Adams employees and students.

Pro-vice-chancellor for education and students, Dr Simone Clarke and Careers Advisor and Service Manager, Maria Simpson were there on the night.

Maria said: “Last night was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what our students continue to value here at Harper Adams, recognising the impact our degree programmes and other services have on their journey as they drive a new way forward through to the working world.

“From working closely with both our current students and alumni, we regularly hear positive feedback first-hand about how our networking opportunities have benefitted them – including our Careers and Placement Fair and the valuable placement year.

“We can see there’s been a change in the current market they’re in since the pandemic, and it’s important that we continue to support them and maintain those connections by keeping in touch – so it’s fantastic to see we’re continuing to be recognised for that by our students.”

And Simone added: "We are delighted to receive this award on behalf of our staff colleagues, employer partners, students and our alumni.

"Together, we support our graduates to achieve outcomes that are some of the best in our sector. Our track record of receiving this award is a testimony to the dedication and talent of Maria and her team."

Harper Adams vice-chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said: “It is fantastic news to see Harper Adams maintain its unbroken record in the Careers Prospects category at the WhatUni Student Choice awards.

“At each year’s Careers, Scholarship, and Placement Fairs, the number of students and alumni returning to talk about their careers is very noticeable – and very welcome. Our graduates go on to work in some of our best-known businesses and institutions, driving change and innovation across the country.

“The strength of those partnerships outlasts the time they are studying with us – but it is heartening to see Harper Adams students once again recognising their value.