Harper Adams University holds on to crown for seventh year running

Harper Adams University

The WUSCA are the UK's leading student-led university awards. Now in their tenth year, they celebrate the UK's best universities.

Some 35,000 student reviews were generated from over 240 higher education institutions across the UK.

The Career Prospects Award celebrates the work of universities to boost the career prospects of students.

The win sees Harper Adams maintaining a run of success which has seen it take the award in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022 – with the award not being made in 2021, due to the pandemic.

The Newport university was also recognised this year in the Student Life and Halls and Accommodation category.

Simon Emmett, CEO at education company IDP Connect, said: "The Whatuni awards celebrate creativity, resilience and innovation within higher education. Harper Adams University has shown this in leaps and bounds, securing the esteemed Career Prospects award for the seventh year running at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards.

"With the continuing cost of living challenges, we're proud to focus on all the good universities do and celebrate their successes.

"Congratulations to the winners, alongside a huge well done to all our shortlisted institutions and the sector as a whole. This year's scores are significantly higher than previous years, highlighting the excellent work done across the sector. I hope the awards highlight the quality of education and students' experiences across our wide and varied sector.

"Each of our winners and finalists has gone above and beyond to positively impact students' university experiences. These awards showcase the quality of higher education in the UK and its creativity, resilience and innovation."