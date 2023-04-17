Shropshire parents to find out if their child can attend preferred primary school

Big day for primary school pupils

Parents across the county are this morning finding out if their child can attend their chosen primary school.

Figures released by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils today on National Primary School Offer Day show that 95.6 per cent and 93 per cent respectively secured their first choice.

Across Shropshire, out of 2,619 applications, 99 per cent, or 2,504, were allocated one of their preferred schools, while in Telford & Wrekin 97 per cent of the 2,070 applicants secured one of their three preferences.

In Shropshire there were 27 children who did not gain a place at a preferred school – and 52 in Telford & Wrekin.

Shropshire Council said that 76 children, amounting to 2.9 per cent, had been allocated their second choice, and 12 children, equal to 0.5 per cent, were given their third.

In Telford & Wrekin 3.4 per cent were awarded a place at their second preference, and 1.1 per cent at their third choice.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “We are really pleased that more than 95 per cent of pupils will be going to their first preference primary school in 2023.

“Shropshire Council works hard to ensure that as many children as possible are able to attend their preferred school.

“Although it is not possible in every case, 99 per cent of applicants will attend one of their top three preferred schools, and all applicants have been offered a place.”

Simon Wellman, Telford & Wrekin Council’s director for education and skills, said: “We are very pleased to offer, once again this year, places at preferred primary schools to the vast majority of families in our borough who applied for them.

“We want every child in Telford and Wrekin to have the best start in life; giving access to high-quality education right on their doorstep is essential for this.

“Significant investment has been made to improve facilities within our schools as well as increasing the number of places available and we will continue to do so in the areas where it is needed.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said applicants will receive an email by 6pm today with the outcome of which school has been offered.

The authority said that any children who have not been offered a place at their first preference school can be added to the waiting list for other schools by parents or carers by sending an email to admissions@telford.gov.uk.