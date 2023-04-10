Many Welsh teachers are considering leading the profession

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY MARCH 22..Undated file photo of school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books. The coronavirus pandemic has led to anxiety and lower levels of happiness among teachers, a report suggests. Issue date: Monday March 22, 2021. PA Photo. The first lockdown in March resulted in a decline in the wellbeing of school staff compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER). See PA story EDUCATION Teachers. Photo credit should read: PA Wire.

The findings from the NASUWT’s Big Question come from responses from over 600 teachers in Wales to date.

They show that 78 per cent of teachers in Wales believe individuals are being put off a career in teaching because of levels of pay while 83 per cent of teachers said teaching is not competitive with salaries and rewards offered by other occupation.

When asked if they would recommend teaching as a career to friends or family, 78% of respondents said no.

The NASUWT has committed to lobbying the Welsh Government to finally tackle the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said: “Teachers’ pay in Wales is languishing well below inflation, yet workloads and job pressures continue to surge.

“The insidious expectation that teachers should ‘work more, but for less’ is squeezing highly qualified educators out of their profession, whilst simultaneously putting off the candidates we need from ever applying. It’s a perfect storm, and make no mistake, that storm is well underway in schools across Wales.

“To prevent lasting damage to our education system, the Welsh Government must act fast to recruit and retain teachers.