Shrewsbury school celebrating after being rated 'excellent'

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyEducationPublished: Comments

A school is celebrating after recognition from the Independent School Inspectorate.

Prestfelde pupils celebrating the inspectors' findings.
Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury was inspected in February this year, and has been judged 'excellent' in both 'quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements', and 'quality of pupils’ personal development'.

The school's head, Nick Robinson, said: “To be awarded “excellent” in both categories is something to be extremely proud of. I am particularly pleased that the report reflects what we see from our children every day at Prestfelde. Pupils are achieving highly across so many areas of school life; they are happy, caring and love learning.

“The dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, along with the attention to detail and professionalism of our support staff has been a key factor in achieving these grades, as well as ensuring that the school is fully compliant in all regulatory areas.

“The report recognises the work of our wonderful community, whilst providing a springboard for the future. Alongside our 2029 Centenary Strategy, this will ensure that Prestfelde retains its position as a UK leading independent prep school."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

