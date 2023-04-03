Shrewsbury school celebrating after being rated 'excellent'

Prestfelde pupils celebrating the inspectors' findings.

Prestfelde School in Shrewsbury was inspected in February this year, and has been judged 'excellent' in both 'quality of pupils’ academic and other achievements', and 'quality of pupils’ personal development'.

The school's head, Nick Robinson, said: “To be awarded “excellent” in both categories is something to be extremely proud of. I am particularly pleased that the report reflects what we see from our children every day at Prestfelde. Pupils are achieving highly across so many areas of school life; they are happy, caring and love learning.

“The dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, along with the attention to detail and professionalism of our support staff has been a key factor in achieving these grades, as well as ensuring that the school is fully compliant in all regulatory areas.