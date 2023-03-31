Notification Settings

Action! Shropshire pupil Ben pursues dream of living life through a lens

By Megan Howe

A GCSE student from a Shropshire academy has released a short film after he secured a spot on a prestigious filmmaking course.

Ben Beasley
Ben Beasley

Ben Beasley, a Year 11 pupil from Lakelands Academy, Ellesmere, is already taking steps to pursue his dream career as a screenwriter.

The 16-year-old recently took up a place on the British Film Institute Academy’s annual residential course in London, where he spent a week learning the art of filmmaking, meeting industry professionals and making a short documentary film.

The free course, aimed at 16 to 19 year-year olds, is open to just 40 students across the UK, and Ben was the youngest person to secure a place following a rigorous selection and interviewing process.

Ben said: “I’ve always had an interest in films, especially horror, and would love to be a screenwriter one day.

"This course taught me a lot about filmmaking and allowed me to experience the various stages of the filmmaking process, from pre-production to directing, interviewing and editing.

“It also gave me the opportunity to work in a group to create a five-minute documentary, which focussed on the topic of spiking and how to prevent it.

“In making the film, we spoke to a victim of spiking as well as Dawn Dines, the CEO of Stamp Out Spiking, the UK’s leading anti-spiking organisation, and I think we achieved an amazing final product together.”

The short film, titled Spiked, premiered at a cinema in central London at the close of the course and has now been picked up and released by TrueTube.

TrueTube is a free online platform providing films for teachers, students and young people.

Ben’s next step is to produce a feature film titled Coming Out, for which he is currently trying to secure funds through crowdfunding.

“I was able to buy a camera and lighting equipment thanks to a grant from the Oswestry Lions last year so now I’m keen to actually make a film of my own," Ben added.

"I’ve already managed to raise some money through crowdfunding and hope to film in Ellesmere and the surrounding area over the summer.”

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

