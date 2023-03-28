Shropshire courses helping people wanting careers in health and social care sector

Students from the first session, run in conjunction with the Integrated Care System for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (ICS)

Telford College has teamed up with the Integrated Care System for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin (ICS) to run the free two-week programmes.

They give students chance to find out more about the range of careers on offer, and learn valuable knowledge about the sector in the college’s on-site healthcare training academy.

Sarah Davies, Telford College’s director of health and science, said: “More than a dozen students completed this first course, and we have received some fabulous feedback.

“One of them said the course was ‘fantastic’ and the teachers were all ‘fabulous’ – which is excellent to hear.

“Many of these students will be continuing their educational journey with us on English and maths courses, or one of our Access to Higher Education routes.

“Others are going on to apply for jobs as health care support workers at Shropshire hospitals, and will be completing a further two weeks of training at our academy here on site.”

The first cohort attracted people from a variety of backgrounds, including a primary school teacher, and several who were looking to get back into the workplace after retirement.

Wrekin Housing Group also supported the session to discuss potential jobs within the organisation.

Sarah added: “This programme is ideal for anyone wishing to start their career in the health sector.

“Once they complete it, they can apply for a range of positions within the NHS and health and social care, or continue studying at the college on a range of supplementary courses.

“The programme combines theory and practical sessions which prepare individuals for the workplace, including clinical roles such as health care professionals.”