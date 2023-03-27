Campaigning funeral director becomes children's charity advisor

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/03/2023 - Shropshire Magazine Feature - Funeral Director John Adams of Perry & Phillips in Bridgnorth talks about his petition for Schools to provide age appropriate education to help children understand death as a part of life, as part of compulsory relationship education..

John Adams of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors in Bridgnorth launched a petition last year to get schools to begin talking to children "in an age-appropriate way" about death to help youngsters understand that it is a normal part of life.

Mr Adams even spoke to King Charles III about his campaign during a visit to Buckingham Palace in his capacity of President of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD).

His petition, which has over 11,000 signatures, was inspired by being bereaved of his own mother at the age of 12.

The campaigning funeral director has now become an advisor to Child Bereavement UK - a leading UK charity that helps families to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies.

The charity supports children and young people up to the age of 25 when someone important to them has died or is not expected to live, and parents and the wider family when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying.

Ann Chalmers, Chief Executive of Child Bereavement UK said: "We’re delighted that John has agreed to become an Advisor to Child Bereavement UK.

"John’s considerable experience and his support will allow us to forge closer links with funeral professionals and the families they serve, helping to rebuild lives by sharing information, expertise and insights."

Mr Adams, who is a fourth-generation funeral director, added: "I am delighted to be asked to be Funeral Industry Advisor to Child Bereavement UK. I share with the charity a commitment to delivering the best possible support to bereaved families and children.