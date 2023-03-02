'An embarrassment who failed our children' - North Shropshire MP hits out at Gavin Williams over Covid message leaks

Sgt Paul Oldfield

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan hit out after messages between Sir Gavin and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock were leaked.

Mr Hancock branded people in teaching unions "absolute arses" in the bombshell messages, and Sir Gavin said: "They really do just hate work".

Mrs Morgan said: "Gavin Williamson was an embarrassment of an Education Secretary and anyone who had a child in school knows the situation was chaotic. Gavin Williamson failed our kids throughout the pandemic and cemented his place as one of the worst Ministers to ever hold office.

“Despite that terrible track record, Rishi Sunak put him back in the cabinet when he became Prime Minister. This shows poor judgement in place across the Government and it is our children’s education that has suffered as a result.”

Shropshire's Conservative MPs - Daniel Kawczynski, Philip Dunne, Mark Pritchard and Lucy Allan - have been approached for a comment.

On care homes, she added: “These messages confirm the chaos at the heart of the government during the pandemic. Mistakes were made that led to countless lives being needlessly lost in North Shropshire and across the country.

“Matt Hancock claimed to have thrown a protective ring around our care homes and these messages show this could not have been further from the truth.

“The Government needs to be honest with everyone about what happened and what redress there is going to be.”

Messages also revealed Jacob Rees-Mogg was able to get a Covid test couriered for his son when there was a national shortage.

Mrs Morgans said: “It’s unacceptable there is one rule for Government ministers and another for the rest of us.

“If Jacob Rees-Mogg was able to get priority access to tests at a time of national shortage, it’s time the Government came clean about it and tells us what they knew.