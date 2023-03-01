Record number of Shropshire children receive secondary school places

Shropshire Council saw the highest ever number of secondary school applications

Children found out on Wednesday which secondary school they have been offered a place at for the academic year that starts in September.

There were 5,090 applications for secondary school places across the county, with 3,026 new Year Seven pupils seeking a place from Shropshire Council and 2,064 from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shropshire Council says that due to a high birth rate for this year’s intake, the authority saw its largest ever number of applications.

Of the children who applied on time for a place at a secondary school with Shropshire Council, 96.5 per cent (2,924 children) were offered one of their first preference schools, up from 93.7 per cent in 2022.

In Telford & Wrekin, for the second year running, over 95 per cent of children (1,967 children) were offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

The numbers of new secondary school places were up in both authority areas.

In 2022, Shropshire Council received 2,856 applications for secondary school places and Telford & Wrekin received 2,036.

Shropshire Council said the year had been an "exceptional" one for secondary school places.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “This really is an exceptional year for the number of children seeking a secondary school place for September, and – like many other councils – we have seen our highest-ever number of applications.

“However, this is something we have known was coming, and is something we have long planned for. Though not everyone will be offered their preferred school, there are sufficient spaces across the county, and all children who applied on time have been offered a place at secondary school in September.

“We have been working closely with schools and are very grateful to those who have agreed to accommodate additional pupils.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said it was "delighted" to have secured places for 95 per cent of children's preferred secondary schools.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and families said: “Over the past ten years, we have rebuilt and refurbished every secondary school in our borough to create more school places.

"We are committed to drive this investment forward over the coming years as well, so even more youngsters can attend their preferred local secondary school and benefit from modern spaces for growth and learning.”