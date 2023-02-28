Some set to be disappointed over school places in Shropshire as offer day looms

March 1 is national offer day and both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council have seen a big demand for secondary school spots.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has tweeted his good luck wishes to all Year Six children and their families who are on tenterhooks for the outcome.

"Good luck to all Year Six children and their families who will find out by the end of tomorrow what secondary school they will be joining in September.

"We received 2,376 on time applications for secondary schools and offered every child a school place."

Councillor Davies said that last year some 95 per cent of children were offered a school at one of their top three choices with the vast majority getting their first choice.

"As a council on your side we’ve invested tens of millions of pounds and secured hundreds of million pounds more to ensure every secondary school is first class."

Shropshire Council says that a high birth rate for this year’s intake means there is exceptional increased demand for secondary school places this year in the county and across the West Midlands.

They have warned people in some parts of the county that pressure on available school places may result in some children not being offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

But they say overall "all children who applied on time will be offered a place."

Many of the schools in Shropshire are exceeding their Published Admissions Number (PAN) which has enabled as many on-time applicants as possible to be offered a school place within a reasonable distance from their home address.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said they knew the baby bulge was coming and have planned for it.

But she adds that not everyone will be offered their preferred school, there are sufficient spaces across the county, and all children who applied on time will be offered a place at secondary school in September.

If a child has not been offered a place at their preferred Shropshire school, their parent/guardian can request a review, an appeal or ask for their child to be added to the school’s waiting list.

For more information about applications and appeals, visit the Shropshire Council website.