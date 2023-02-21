Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Playgroup welcomes government minister

By Dominic RobertsonWelshpoolEducationPublished:

Children and staff at a playgroup have been showing off their new home which has been paid for and kitted out with more than £200,000 in Welsh Government grants.

Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Social Services, outside the new home for Guilsfield Playgroup.
Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Social Services, outside the new home for Guilsfield Playgroup.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan visited Guilsfied Playgroup on Friday to see how the money has been spent.

The playgroup, near Welshpool, which is run by Powys County Council, has received Childcare Offer for Wales funding for a new demountable classroom – sited at Guilsfield Primary School – and for equipment to be used by children and staff.

It provides 16 places for three and four-year-olds receiving early education, and for childcare for those whose parents are eligible for Childcare Offer for Wales support.

The Childcare Offer for Wales aims to help parents return to work, increase their hours or work more flexibly by providing up to 30 hours of free early education and childcare a week, for up to 48 weeks of the year.

Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “My visit to Guilsfield Playgroup on Friday afternoon really put a smile on my face. It was great to meet some of the children and their parents who are benefitting from our Childcare Offer for Wales scheme, which is taking away some of the worries over childcare costs and making a real difference to the lives of working families.”

Councillor Peter Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, added: “We warmly welcome the Childcare Offer for Wales funding Welsh Government has given to Guilsfield Playgroup. The grant has helped to create an environment that is welcoming and supports children to play and learn successfully, while promoting their independence.”

Education
News
Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News