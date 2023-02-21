Playgroup welcomes government minister

Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Social Services, outside the new home for Guilsfield Playgroup.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan visited Guilsfied Playgroup on Friday to see how the money has been spent.

The playgroup, near Welshpool, which is run by Powys County Council, has received Childcare Offer for Wales funding for a new demountable classroom – sited at Guilsfield Primary School – and for equipment to be used by children and staff.

It provides 16 places for three and four-year-olds receiving early education, and for childcare for those whose parents are eligible for Childcare Offer for Wales support.

The Childcare Offer for Wales aims to help parents return to work, increase their hours or work more flexibly by providing up to 30 hours of free early education and childcare a week, for up to 48 weeks of the year.

Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said: “My visit to Guilsfield Playgroup on Friday afternoon really put a smile on my face. It was great to meet some of the children and their parents who are benefitting from our Childcare Offer for Wales scheme, which is taking away some of the worries over childcare costs and making a real difference to the lives of working families.”