Politician condemns the humiliation of pupils ‘refused lunch’ over debt

MS Ken Skates has raised concerns over schoolchildren being refused lunch because of unpaid meal debts

Member of the Senedd Ken Skates has spoken of his shocking revelation that schoolchildren are being refused lunches and turned away at the till because of unpaid meal debts.

The Clwyd South MS said he had taken the matter up with the local education authority after he was contacted by a parent, whose child had told her that pupils were being refused meals at school.

Mr Skates, whose constituency covers much of the Welsh border to north Shropshire including Chirk, also raised the issue in the Senedd last week.

He said: “I was contacted by a constituent whose child, a high school student, told her that pupils at her school had been refused a meal and turned away at the canteen till in front of their friends and peers because they already owed money. No child should be humiliated in this way.”

During First Minister's Questions, Mr Skates asked Lesley Griffiths MS, who was standing in for Mark Drakeford, how the Welsh Government is helping.

He said: “I've heard of instances of high school children who’ve been turned away at the canteen till because their hard-working parents haven’t been able to clear the dinner money debts that they’ve incurred.

“Would you agree that schools should act with the utmost compassion during these times of financial hardship, and not put young people through such humiliating ordeals?

"And can you outline what support the Welsh Government is giving to young people to avoid school-time hunger?”

In response, Ms Griffiths agreed and said that schools should be making every effort to contact parents to find a solution.

"We know that no child should go hungry," Ms Griffiths said, "and local authorities and schools should work in partnership with families who are experiencing difficulties with payment of school meals to try and find a solution to ensure that no child goes without a meal at lunchtime."

Ms Griffiths also said that Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, has written to councils to remind them of their discretionary powers to provide free meals or implement variable pricing structures.

The Welsh Government has rolled out universal free primary school meals, with ministers working with councils to ensure that every primary pupil receives free school meals by 2024.