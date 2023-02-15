Shrewsbury pre-school rated outstanding by Ofsted

Explorers in Frankwell has been rated outstanding by Ofsted

Little Explorers pre-school in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, which caters for after children from 0 to Year 6, was inspected in November 2022 and found to be outstanding for overall effectiveness.

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management were also judged as outstanding by the inspectors.

The Ofsted report says that children arrive “extremely excited and eager to start their day” at this “highly inclusive setting.”

It states that children are warmly welcomed by staff with “huge smiles and an abundance of enthusiasm.”

Shelley Hurdley, co-director at Little Explorers, said: “This is the first time the setting has been inspected in its current location in Frankwell, as we moved to the premises in September 2020, and we are beyond thrilled with the inspection result and feedback.

“I am so proud to lead a team that cares so completely for the children here and who go the extra mile in every way. We will strive for this nursery to be outstanding now and in every future inspection.”

“We have worked so hard to create a setting that caters for every age and every single individual,” said co-director Lyndsey Paddock.

“We work alongside parents every step of the way, as the report rightly states. We want every child who comes to us to feel supported, to learn at their own level, to gain independence and above all to be happy. I am delighted for our entire, hardworking team,” she added.

Report author, Roxanne Mason had detailed “a highly effective key-person system ensures that children form exceptionally strong bonds with staff," in her findings.

She added that “Young babies seek their key person for comfort when they are upset. Older children show a strong sense of belonging as they identify themselves as part of the 'ladybird' or 'bumble bee' group. Staff are excellent role models for children and brilliantly uphold the setting's aim to be happy and confident individuals. Children behave well and play harmoniously alongside each other.

“They show consistently high levels of engagement in activities that are planned to meet their individual needs and interests. As a result, children are incredibly content and confident. This enables them to thrive in their learning environment."

The report also celebrates the regular trips and visits carried out by the setting which it says help children to develop “an exceptional understanding of the world around them,” and adds that staff are “passionate about creating awe and wonder for children.”

The wealth of activities children can take part in inside and outside, including learning about different cultures, languages, dance, music and gymnastics lessons classes both on and off site, are also praised by the inspector.