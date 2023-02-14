Harper Adams students will make their mark as farming union ambassadors

Students from Harper Adams University will be young ambassadors

Darcy Johnson, Rhea Auton and Liz Tree are among the Harper Adams students named as NFU Student & Young Farmer Ambassadors for 2023, and are currently making their plans for the NFU annual conference, which takes place on February 21 and 22.

This year’s ambassadors have been welcomed by NFU President Minette Batters, who said: “Arguably, there has never been a more important time for British food and farming.

“The past three years have shown what a fantastic opportunity we have with our ambassadors to tell our positive story, from producing high quality food, to our care for the environment and our crucial work towards British agriculture being net zero by 2040.

“We have a fantastic range of agricultural roles represented by this cohort which will bring together inspiring voices from across the industry. I can’t wait to work alongside this group of talented and passionate people to see what we will achieve.”

Darcy Johnson, a second year BSc (Hons) Agri-Food Marketing with Business student from near Westbury in Wiltshire, is among the Harper Adams students who will be acting as ambassadors this year.

She said: “I’m excited to be attending the NFU conference for the first time, and am already scheduled to meet with the NFU Southwest team to learn more about what they do day to day. I can’t wait to get involved with whatever the programme has to offer!

“Involvement within schools is something I’d like to build on. I think teaching and raising awareness is pivotal in tackling world issues we currently face.

“Making people more aware that the way this country produces food is to some of the highest welfare and safety standards in the world is something I want to achieve. Whether that’s getting into school to do presentations, or working to create media that can be broadcast to schools, it is certainly an area I’d be keen to build on.”

Liz Tree, from Croydon, is currently undertaking a Master of Research (MRes), looking into how children from urban environments engage with agriculture through the work of the Farms for City Children charity.

A BSc (Hons) Agriculture graduate from Harper Adams, Liz has recently spoken about her research at the Worshipful Company of Butchers in London alongside fellow Harper Adams students at the company’s annual charities and education awards luncheon.

She said: “I feel very proud to have been picked and am really looking forward to getting involved with the NFU.

“I am looking forward to understanding more around policy development and lobbying work, and getting to know the other ambassadors who have been selected.”

The pair will be joined as ambassadors by Rhea Auton, who is originally from south Leicestershire but is now based in Northumberland.

Rhea – who is studying a BSc (Hons) Rural Enterprise and Land Management degree at Harper Adams and is currently on her industrial placement year in Norfolk – added: “During my time as an NFU student and Young Farmer ambassador, I hope to attend as many events as possible to engage with the public, be a voice for the agricultural industry and raise awareness of the work that farmers and land managers do.

“The agricultural industry provides so many opportunities and I believe it is really important to share this.