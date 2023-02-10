Hadnall Primary School enjoy fruits of winnings from Shropshire Star Cash for Schools competition

Hadnall CE Primary School, Shrewsbury, which won £1000 in the Cash for Schools Competition

One of the winners of last year’s competition was Hadnall C.E. Primary School, which was presented with £1,000.

The children had not been on trips due to Covid so the money was spent on supporting these, creating experiences that were both educational but also fun.

Key Stage one pupils went to the Blue Planet Aquarium in Cheshire and Key Stage two pupils visited the Royal Air Force Museum at Cosford. This enabled enrichment of the curriculum and seeing things first-hand. The children thoroughly enjoyed the trips.

Martin Wright, editor-in-chief at the Shropshire Star said it was great to hear Hadnall C.E. Primary School had benefited so much from their Cash For Schools win.

“It’s fantastic to hear that Hadnall C.E. Primary School has used their winnings to take the children on school trips,” he said.

“We know that with the cost of living crisis the price of transport and entry to a number of attractions has increased. It’s good to know that the cash has gone on helping to support these visits, which not only reinforce what the children are learning in the classroom, but allow them to experience new and interesting things.

“We are pleased to see that requests are already pouring in from schools to join in this year’s Cash For Schools competition. We would encourage every school that wants to get involved to get in touch with us as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out. By signing up for the competition you are taking a step towards the chance of winning up to £5,000 for your school – just think what a difference that money could make.”

To be in with a chance of winning don’t forget to register your school by Friday, February 10. All participating schools will be featured in the Express & Star on Wednesday, March 1, along with the first token.