Bradford Estates opens up its grant scheme for Shropshire students

Students in Weston Under Lizard could benefit

Applications are now open for 2023 and Bradford Estates are looking to support young people living in the parish of Weston under Lizard or Blymhill with funding to pay for expenses such as university tuition fees, music lessons and studying materials.

The student grant support is available from the Sir Thomas Wilbraham charity, administered by Bradford Estates. The charity has been supporting students since 1684 with the costs associated with education.

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: “As stewards of this land for more than 700 years we look to offer the community opportunities wherever possible, and the charitable grants is one of the ways we can do this.

“We have supported thousands of students over the years and it’s great to hear the positive difference the donations make.”

Agriculture with animal science student at Harper Adams University Izzie Cambidge was awarded £250 in 2021 to help towards the cost of university accommodation and said: “The grant covered the cost of the deposit on my student accommodation.

“I heard about the charitable grants on the Bradford Estates Facebook page. The process was straightforward and has been very beneficial to me.

“I am hoping to go into a career looking at the breeding and genetics of livestock when I graduate and I’m currently working at beef farm, Wyndford Wagyu, which complements my studies.”

Applications are now open for students under the age of 21 within the parish of Blymhill or Weston-under-Lizard to apply.

For an apprenticeship award, youngsters must have completed at least two years of their apprenticeship.

For an educational award, students must be studying at school, college or university.

Applications can be sent to enquiries@bradford-estates.co.uk

Applications must include name, age, telephone number, address, parents or carers address and length of their residency, employer’s name and length of employment or name of the educational establishment, the purpose of the grant.