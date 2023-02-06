Cash for Schools winners in Shropshire delighted with new playground

Children at Bomere Heath pictured with new play equipment

One of the winners last year was Bomere Heath CofE Primary School, which was presented with £3,000 after children collected thousands of tokens.

The money has been used towards a new trim trail for the children, filled with obstacle-course style equipment to keep them fit and healthy.

Maria Whittaker, school office manager at the school said the children are thrilled with the new equipment.

“The money went towards a trim trail for the children, which they enjoy immensely and play on every day. The equipment includes a spinning log, balance beams, netting and swinging steps in a circuit, which certainly keeps them on their toes.

“Health and fitness is an important part of our day at Bomere Heath Primary. The children are always using the equipment and enjoy the extra activities that it offers them. The trim trail has another purpose though as it also creates new friendships and the children get the chance to meet up with playground buddies in a fun and active way.”

The sponsors of this year’s Cash For Schools competition are Enterprise-Flex-E-Rent who are keen to hear what schools would spend the money on.

Maria said: “The children and teachers were really happy when they realised we had been successful in the Cash For Schools competition. “We were even happier when the equipment was installed and could use it. We will definitely look into reapplying for this year’s competition.”

The Shropshire Star's editor-in-chief Martin Wright said it was fantastic to see that Bomere Heath Primary School had put the money towards a new trim trail.

“We know that exercising regularly is important for children,” said Martin. “Not only does it improve their fitness, but we also know that children sleep better and have improved performance at school. It is wonderful when we see a school focusing on health and fitness, and so we are thrilled that Bomere Heath Primary School has put the Cash For Schools money towards a new trim trail with exciting equipment.

“We have already received dozens of requests from schools to join in this year’s Cash For Schools competition. We would urge every school that is interested to get in touch with us as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out. As the saying goes, you’ve got to be in it to win it.”

To be in with a chance of winning don’t forget to register your school by Friday, February 10. All participating schools will be featured in the Express & Star on Wednesday, March 1, along with the first token.