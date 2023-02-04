Long-standing headteacher at prominent school to stand aside in role change

Thomas Telford School

The long-standing headteacher of one of the region's most prominent schools has announced he is standing aside.

Sir Kevin Satchwell has been head at Thomas Telford School for more than 30 years, having taken over when it opened in 1991.

He has now announced his roles as headteacher and executive advisor to the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust (TTMAT) will be changing "within the next few terms".

The school takes in pupils from across Shropshire and Wolverhampton.

In a letter to parents, Wednesbury-born Sir Kevin said that governors and trustees had decided to split his role to two posts and make two appointments – a new chief executive of TTMAT and a new headteacher for the school.

He says that once the appointments have been made he will be appointed "advisor consultant" to the new appointees "to support them and ensure continuity of the success of both the school and TTMAT".

The letter says: "I have been asked to clarify rumours that I am leaving or retiring from Thomas Telford School.

"As many of you may know I have two key roles at present, one as Headmaster of Thomas Telford School, the other as Executive Advisor to Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust (TTMAT).

"As TTMAT grows to about ten schools from the existing five, Governors and Trustees have decided to split my role to two posts and make two appointments, a new Chief Executive of TTMAT and a new Head for Thomas Telford School.

"Once these two appointments have been made sometime within the next few terms, I will be appointed as Advisor Consultant to both new appointees to support them and ensure continuity of the success of both the School and TTMAT.

"In summary, I am not leaving Thomas Telford School and intend to continue my commitment, support and dedication to the children, staff, and parents for some years to come."

In a statement to the Express & Star, Thomas Telford School said: "Sir Kevin Satchwell will be working part time as a consultant to the newly appointed head of Thomas Telford School and the newly appointed chief executive of Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust.

"These two posts will be filled within the next year or so. Until then, Sir Kevin will continue to carry out both roles."

Sir Kevin, a former headmaster of Moseley Park School in Bilston, took over as head in 1991 when Thomas Telford opened as one of the 15 'city technology colleges' created as part of a flagship government policy encouraging private companies to invest in the education system.

He rose to prominence after setting up a successful commercial arm, selling online curriculums to other schools.

The move generated more than £17m over five years, enabling the academy trust to take on other schools including Sandwell Academy and Walsall Academy.