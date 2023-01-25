Notification Settings

Telford College unveils new student council with aim to boost inclusivity

By Matthew PanterTelfordEducationPublished:

Telford College’s new Student Council says it is looking to build strong links between staff and students, and create an environment where everyone feels comfortable to express themselves.

Carrie Mills and Zak Wardroper, front, with Student Council members
The council for 2023 is headed by two 17-year-old A level students, president Carrie Mills, from Malinslee and vice president Zak Wardroper, from St Georges.

There are two equality and diversity officers – Arwa Ghazi and Jo Opoku, two environment and health & safety officers – Habiba Mohamed and Grace Page, and two LGBTQ+ officers - Drew Anscombe and Mikey Timmins.

Paige Prosser is healthy lifestyles and welfare officer, Nellia Lunteka is communication and marketing officer, and Eryn McEntagart, Emily Felton, and Eirys Rose Lawson-Broadhead are student council officers.

Shannon Marsh-Lloyd and Karina Saini have been appointed student governors, to represent the Student Council on the Telford College corporation board.

Carrie said: “I want to make the college as inclusive as possible, in areas such as food and clothing for example – and create an environment where everyone is able to express themselves.”

And A level student Zak added: “I’m looking forward to making sure communication between students, and between staff and students, is strong – something which I know is a common goal for all of us.”

Rosie Baldwin-Jones, Telford College’s enrichment co-ordinator, said: “The Student Council exists to help share ideas, interests, and concerns with staff and governors. It is a vital link between tutors, curriculum leaders, and students.

“The council also gets involved in a range of enrichment and fundraising activities, and gives all of its members valuable experience in areas such as democracy, and leadership.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

