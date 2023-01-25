Telford College unveils new student council with aim to boost inclusivity

Carrie Mills and Zak Wardroper, front, with Student Council members

The council for 2023 is headed by two 17-year-old A level students, president Carrie Mills, from Malinslee and vice president Zak Wardroper, from St Georges.

There are two equality and diversity officers – Arwa Ghazi and Jo Opoku, two environment and health & safety officers – Habiba Mohamed and Grace Page, and two LGBTQ+ officers - Drew Anscombe and Mikey Timmins.

Paige Prosser is healthy lifestyles and welfare officer, Nellia Lunteka is communication and marketing officer, and Eryn McEntagart, Emily Felton, and Eirys Rose Lawson-Broadhead are student council officers.

Shannon Marsh-Lloyd and Karina Saini have been appointed student governors, to represent the Student Council on the Telford College corporation board.

Carrie said: “I want to make the college as inclusive as possible, in areas such as food and clothing for example – and create an environment where everyone is able to express themselves.”

And A level student Zak added: “I’m looking forward to making sure communication between students, and between staff and students, is strong – something which I know is a common goal for all of us.”

Rosie Baldwin-Jones, Telford College’s enrichment co-ordinator, said: “The Student Council exists to help share ideas, interests, and concerns with staff and governors. It is a vital link between tutors, curriculum leaders, and students.