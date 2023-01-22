Shropshire MP pleased with government support to clear Ofsted school inspection backlog

Ofsted did not return to its full programme of routine school inspections until September 2021 and has a target of visiting every state funded school by the end of summer 2025.
Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard pressed education ministers in a parliamentary question about what steps they are taking to help clear the backlog of Ofsted inspections caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Pritchard said: "Ofsted inspections are important to ensure that pupils are being taught a broad curriculum in an orderly and positive environment. I am pleased that the Government is supporting Ofsted to clear the backlog of inspections caused by the pandemic."
Mr Gibb said: "In November 2021, Ofsted announced its aim to inspect every state funded school by the end of summer 2025, so that every school will have at least one inspection between May 2021 and July 2025. Ofsted is confident it can meet this target."