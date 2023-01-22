Shropshire MP pleased with government support to clear Ofsted school inspection backlog

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard

Ofsted did not return to its full programme of routine school inspections until September 2021 and has a target of visiting every state funded school by the end of summer 2025.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard pressed education ministers in a parliamentary question about what steps they are taking to help clear the backlog of Ofsted inspections caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Nick Gibb said Ofsted is confident it can meet this target.

Mr Pritchard said: "Ofsted inspections are important to ensure that pupils are being taught a broad curriculum in an orderly and positive environment. I am pleased that the Government is supporting Ofsted to clear the backlog of inspections caused by the pandemic."