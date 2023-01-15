EmpowHer programme is huge success with students and staff at Academy

Member of the EmpowHer Group Caitlin Swancott 12 and Issy Moris 12 (names correct)..

Shrewsbury Academy has been taken part in a special campaign led by the county's youth support team.

And its head says it has given both students and staff a better understanding of factors that affect young people.

The EmpowHer group sessions are part of a national programme that was launched in 2018 to address the worryingly low levels of wellbeing amongst young women and girls in the UK.

Shropshire Youth Support Team said the national aim was to supporting young people to give back to their local communities with inclusive, meaningful social action.

Across the UK more than 2000 people have progressed through a "powerful journey of social engagement, social learning, social action, and youth leadership".

Breaking down personal barriers and leading change is part of the EmpowHer scheme.