EmpowHer programme is huge success with students and staff at Academy

By Sue AustinShrewsburyEducationPublished:

A Shropshire secondary school is helping to empower its pupils - particularly young women and girls with a low sense of wellbeing.

Member of the EmpowHer Group Caitlin Swancott 12 and Issy Moris 12 (names correct)..

Shrewsbury Academy has been taken part in a special campaign led by the county's youth support team.

And its head says it has given both students and staff a better understanding of factors that affect young people.

The EmpowHer group sessions are part of a national programme that was launched in 2018 to address the worryingly low levels of wellbeing amongst young women and girls in the UK.

Shropshire Youth Support Team said the national aim was to supporting young people to give back to their local communities with inclusive, meaningful social action.

Across the UK more than 2000 people have progressed through a "powerful journey of social engagement, social learning, social action, and youth leadership".

Breaking down personal barriers and leading change is part of the EmpowHer scheme.

Headteacher at Shrewsbury Academy,, Julie Johnson said: “This has been a fantastic programme to raise awareness and engage with young people to address wellbeing and mental health. Our students and staff have gained a deeper understanding of the factors that affect young people particularly young women.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

