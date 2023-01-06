New year, new term, new bus route for schools – and only £1 per journey

The new council-funded route will cost only £1 per single journey, with the aim of saving families some money.

From next Monday, pupils at Charlton, Ercall Wood, Telford Langley schools, along with Telford College and Lawley Academy, will all benefit.

Telford & Wrekin Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for transport, Councillor Richard Overton said: “Post-Christmas we are all counting the pennies and this service not only fills a gap in provision but will save families money too.

“If you haven’t used the bus in a while, this might be just the incentive to try the new quick, cheap services on a new, low-emission vehicle.

“We have been working with people who use and need the services and the new routes are based on a survey we completed last summer.

"We’re always gathering feedback about the new routes as their future success depends on the public using them and the fares making them a sustainable option with a review planned for the end of the year.”

The service is also available for public use throughout its timetable, connecting people from Madeley, Dawley and Lawley before travelling on to Wellington and the Princess Royal Hospital.

The weekday only service will start out from Madeley Centre at 7am and visit 15 stands before reaching the Princess Royal Hospital in 28 minutes.

It will run throughout the day with the final service leaving Madeley at 7pm.

This service is the second of four new council-funded routes to be announced, following the launch of the 100 route serving workplaces, with details of rural routes set to be announced early this year.