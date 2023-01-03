Sick pupils warning with NHS under major pressure

Parents are being advised to keep sick children away from school

The warning comes from Shropshire Council's Director of Public Health, Rachel Robinson, amidst huge pressure on local health services as flu and Covid continue to circulate, while high numbers of scarlet fever also continue to be reported.

It follows the UK Health Security Agency telling parents to keep children at home if they are unwell.

Mrs Robinson said: “Health services in Shropshire are currently under pressure, as winter viruses continue to circulate at high levels. We support the advice from UKHSA encouraging handwashing, taking up the offer of vaccinations and staying at home if you or your child are unwell and have a fever.

"Make sure you are choosing the right service for your needs, including NHS Online, in order to help the NHS to help you at this busy time.”

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), had earlier said: "It’s important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings as much as possible. If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

"Helping children to learn about the importance of good hand hygiene is also key, so practice regular handwashing at home with soap and warm water. Catching coughs and sneezes in tissues then binning them is another simple way to help stop illness from spreading.

"Adults should also try to stay home when unwell and if you do have to go out, wear a face covering. When unwell don’t visit healthcare settings or visit vulnerable people unless urgent.

"Remember that flu vaccination is still available for all eligible groups and is the best protection against the virus. We have seen good uptake in older age groups but vaccination among young children remains low. Flu can be very unpleasant and in some cases can lead to more serious illness. Getting your child vaccinated protects them and others they come into contact with, and it’s still not too late."

Eligible children include those aged two and three on August 31, 2022, all primary school-aged children, and some secondary school-aged children.