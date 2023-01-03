‘Disgrace’: Politician hits out at school closure decision

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans welcoming Dolau pupils to the Senedd earlier this year,

Powys County Council’s cabinet agreed to close Llanfihangel Rhydithon Primary School at Dolau on August 31, 2023, after attempts to save it by transforming it to Welsh-medium provision, failed.

Plans to close the 36-pupil school were put on hold in July, while officers investigated whether it could become a Welsh-speaking school.

But at a meeting last week, the council said it was not viable.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and MP Fay Jones said it was a disgrace that the school would be shut down.

Mr Evans said: “It's a disgrace that Dolau School is going to be shut down by the Liberal Democrat-run Powys Council.

“I had the pleasure of welcoming Dolau pupils and teachers to the Senedd earlier this year - it's a huge slap in the face that their school is being closed.

“Our rural communities desperately need schools like Llanfihangel Rhydithon. They play a huge role in the wellbeing of the community and every generation of children.”

Meanwhile, Welsh Liberal Democrat Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds described the decision as a tragedy for rural communities and a setback for Welsh language efforts.

She said: “The cabinet’s decision not to find a way to reverse the decision of the previous Independent and Conservative administration’s decision to close Dolau is in my opinion a significant mistake.

“I have always opposed the closure of Dolau and will continue to do so. The closure of rural schools has a significant effect on a rural community remaining viable. If the school closes, children could potentially be attending up to eight other primary schools, with significant environmental and cost affects.

“When proposals were brought forward to transition the school to Welsh medium education, the community, governors, staff and children embraced the concept with open arms. It is not clear to me why this proposal could not have been pushed forward. I continue to believe this option should be given more consideration.