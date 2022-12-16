New app aims to boost communication links with students and parents in Telford

The new app

It provides access to key information about attendance and timetables, as well as access to college handbooks, messages and news articles.

Tom Benton, the college’s director of IT and digital innovation, said: “We have already reached around 1,000 parents, and initial feedback from users has been very good.

“This app is just the start of a new era in digital communication for the college.

"We have some great plans to develop our offering even further over the coming months."

“The aim of the app is to give parents a stronger connection to their young person’s education, and increase engagement with current and prospective students.

“Moving forward, it will also be a chance to build even closer links with local employers, who work with us on our range of apprenticeships and T levels.”

The app already includes detailed attendance information, an outline of financial support for students in areas such as course fee bursaries, transport, meals, equipment or uniforms.