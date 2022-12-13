Telford school snags national mental health and wellbeing award

Pupils Isaac Birch Richards, Hannah Restell, Jamilia Zaman, Ellie Bloomer and Zaira Syed from Aqueduct Primary School celebrate the school winning a mental health award

Aqueduct Primary School in Telford has been awarded a Carnegie award for its mental health and wellbeing provision.

The school, which provides activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff alike, has been awarded a silver standard from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

As well as appointing and training staff to lead on mental health provisions, the school has been providing 'Wellbeing Wednesdays'. Staff are treated to positive messages, gifts and activities while children are encouraged to take up yoga, try mindfulness colouring and learn about what they can do to look after their mental health.

Headteacher Tammy Lockley said: “I am extremely proud of the recognition the award shows that we as a school understand the mental health needs of our pupils and staff and endeavour to spread awareness of this.

“We are pleased with the engagement of the pupils and their understanding of how to take care of themselves, physically and mentally.

"They recognise their own emotions and are confident to share their feelings and accept that no emotion is wrong.

"We urge everyone to start talking about their wellbeing and to try some of the strategies and initiatives that are out there to support a happy and healthy mind."

Dean Johnstone of Minds Ahead, a social enterprise helping schools meet the mental health needs of pupils, said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.