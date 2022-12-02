Newport school rated 'outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted inspectors

Pupils celebrating their "Outstanding" Ofsted report

Inspectors visited the Wellington Road school at the start of November to conduct a two-day graded inspection.

It was the first formal inspection of the school since 2007, although a shorter monitoring visit was also conducted in 2019. Six areas of focus were considered by a team of four inspectors, including two of His Majesty’s Inspectors over the two-day inspection.

Inspectors found that the quality of education at the school was exceptional. Staff were able to articulate a clear rationale on their aims for the curriculum and inspectors concluded the school was at the forefront of best safeguarding and pastoral practice with a ‘skilled’ pastoral team.

The opportunities for students to complement their studies outside of lessons and the careers guidance they receive were both complemented highly and inspectors recognised that pupils with Special Educational Needs often outperformed their peers.

Headteacher, Mr Michael Scott, said he was thrilled with the report.

He said: “Newport Girls High School is a very special place with amazing students and dedicated staff. This outcome is a cause for celebration for everyone involved in our NGHS family.

"Given the recent news coverage of 8/10 outstanding schools being downgraded including in our locality, we are delighted to be once again judged outstanding and to fly the flag for Newport and the wider region.”

The report can be found on the school’s website nghs.org.uk.

In their report inspectors said: "All pupils know that they are expected to work hard, and they do so. They enjoy seeing their efforts rewarded and look forward to the next challenge. Pupils are keen to be successful but know they can ask for support whenever they need it and that

it will be provided."

The also praised those in the six form.

"Sixth-form students are an integral part of school life. They are very effective role models and often run clubs for younger pupils, who aspire to be like them. Sixth form students take on a range of leadership roles to support school life. They are active in identifying new ways of improving the school experience for all."

Mr Scott said the school regularly achieved top results at GCSE and A-level and was ranked 18th in England in 2022.