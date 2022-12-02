Telford College

The jabs, provided by Lloyds Pharmacy and funded by the college, will be available to anyone over the age of 18 who registers to attend the event, which runs from 10am to 12.30pm.

There will also be free refreshments on offer, as well as a chance to learn about Telford College’s growing range of adult education services.

The open event will provide information about short courses, sector-specific programmes, and distance learning. Many of the courses are free to those who qualify for financial support.

Telford College will also be promoting a range of other courses which start in January, including level three and level five HR programmes, plus level three courses in IT, and leadership & management.

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s head of employer engagement, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to learn how we can help jobseekers into employment, or upskill existing staff.

“Our sector-based work academy programmes are short courses – running for a maximum of three weeks - which are specifically designed to plug skills gaps in sectors such as HGV driving, hospitality, security, and more.

“We also have other short courses delivering valuable qualifications in areas such as team leading, customer service, lean management, warehousing, healthcare, and business administration.

“And the beauty of our distance learning courses is that you can study for a qualification without the need to attend college – perfect for people juggling home or work commitments.”

The event will also be providing more information about Telford College’s level three engineering technologies and management courses – plus a new construction site supervisor programme.

For more details, or to register, see telfordcollege.ac.uk/event/adult-open-event-december-2022/.