Shropshire's 'outstanding young citizens' to be recognised at awards

High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham, will be presenting her Outstanding Young Citizen Awards at Telford College in March

The High Sheriff’s annual Outstanding Young Citizen Awards will be presented at Telford College on March 8 next year and entries are now open with organisers calling on schools, colleges, clubs and community organisations to nominate anyone they believe stands out from the crowd.

High Sheriff Selina Graham said: “This prestigious event has been running for a number of years, and the awards are given in recognition of excellence and outstanding attitudes and actions among young people aged 18 or under.

“Whether it’s voluntary work and community activities such as fundraising, youth work and mentoring, or environmental projects like conservation and recycling, caring for a family member or being involved in a youth council, there are many reasons why young people deserve to be recognised.

“My year in office is centred around celebrating community activity across the county - and nowhere is this more important than in the younger generation.

"They are our leaders and volunteers of the future and it is vital that they are rewarded for what they do already and encouraged to continue to do it.

“So, if you know of a young person who has made a significant difference to their local community, I would encourage you to put their names forward.”

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “We are proud to be once again hosting these awards, which are a wonderful way to highlight and celebrate the many endeavours carried out by young people in our communities.

“At Telford College, we are constantly championing young people and the positive role they play in our local communities, so this fits perfectly with our aims and objectives.”