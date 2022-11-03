Plans for new Telford schools and expansions are approved

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet signed off on a proposals on Thursday to increase the number of school places across the borough.

The plan includes a new primary school on Castle Farm Way, in Priorslee, confirmation of a new primary at Allscott, an expansion to Lawley Village Academy, and feasibility studies to look at expanding secondary schools.

Under the secondary school plans, Ercall Wood has been identified to accommodate at least 150 places from 2024/25.

A report approved by the authority adds that temporary classrooms could be used to expand other secondary schools by a combined 150 places.

It states: "Further expansion options of our secondary estate are being explored to provide the additional 150 places required which will likely be delivered by additional temporary classes in a number of schools."

It adds: "A feasibility study will also be conducted at Southall School to ascertain whether the school can increase its capacity to be able to accommodate 200 pupils, alongside the further development of SEND hubs as required."

The plans also approves proposals to continue with the expansion of special educational needs (SEN) hubs, to allow more children to attend schools in their own community.

The report states: "SEN Hubs are being developed to provide places for children with moderate learning needs.

"Each hub will deliver eight additional places in existing mainstream primary and secondary school settings.

"Primary hubs are already in place at Hollinswood, Old Park and Wrockwardine Wood Infant Schools, with another at John Randall soon to be finalised.

"A secondary hub has also been established at The Telford Langley School. Two further SEN hubs will be created by 2024/25."

Speaking during the cabinet meeting, Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said the council would be focussing on fluctuations in the number of pupils needing places, to ensure there is enough capacity.

She said: "We will continue to monitor population numbers to make sure demand is met, but also so that there is no over supply."

Councillor Reynolds added: "This report clearly demonstrates the investment in schools by the administration."

Opposition Conservative group leader, Councillor Andrew Eade, said he questioned whether enough was being done to support Newport schools – a claim rejected by Councillor Reynolds.

In a terse exchange Councillor Eade said: "I welcome the report as it stands at the moment but there is a huge area missing from this. We talk about children being able to go to school in their locality but what is happening in the Newport area? It is a huge area of the borough that seems to be missing from this report altogether.

"We are faced with the development of several hundred houses in Newport and see no notion of what to do and that is not good enough."

Responding, Councillor Reynolds said: "Within the report it is very specific about Newport."

She said the £580,000 had been provided for Newport Infants, £910,00 for Newport Juniors, £1.69m for Burton Borough, while Harper Adams and Newport Girls have received funding from the selective school funding expansion plan.