Council staff to attend road safety group's meeting on school safety measures

Meole Brace School

Shropshire Council officers are set to attend a meeting of the Radbrook Road Safety Group on November 25 to tell people about plans for measures around Meole Brace School and surrounding areas of Shrewsbury.

The meeting will be held at the Radbrook Community Centre, starting at 7.30pm, and Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: "The safety of children travelling to and from school is vitally important and we’re grateful to the local community for highlighting their road safety concerns in the area, particularly in relation to walking and cycling in the vicinity of the nearby schools.

“Officers have been working closely with local residents and groups over the past few months as our plans have been developed and progressed, and are thankful for the opportunity to attend the meeting on November 25 to enable people to find out more.

“A number of measures have been looked at and are happening, but there are also future changes to the area that also need to be mitigated. This includes the new schools on Squinter Pip Way. Officers are therefore also looking at work that would help support and improve safety around all the existing and new schools in the area, well into the future.”

Following requests from local councillors and community groups Shropshire Council officers have been looking closely at ways to improve pedestrian safety in the Longden Road, Roman Road, Mousecroft Lane and Bank Farm Road areas.