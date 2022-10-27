College offers chance for young musician to play with pro orchestra

Concord College is offering the chance to play with a professional orchestra. Picture: Richard Hammerton

Concord College, in Acton Burnell, near Shrewsbury, has announced that its concerto competition for musicians up to the age of 18 is now open until December 2.

Head of music Stavros Kokkinos said that entrants must submit a recording of themselves playing a movement – or part of a movement – from a concerto of their own choice.

An independent adjudicator will then decide which entrants to invite to the final round. Those selected will be invited to compete in the final on March 11 next year at Concord College.

Finalists will play their chosen movement from a concerto alongside a professional orchestra in front of a live audience in Concord’s Morris Theatre.

“The competition aims to provide exceptional opportunities for more advanced musicians,” said Mr. Kokkinos. “The college is keen to support talented young people in a variety of ways which include sharing such unique opportunities.

“By inviting students from around the county to enter the Concord College concerto competition we hope to share our resources and continue to build strong links with our local community.”

He added that the evening concert will be a showcase and celebration of the capabilities of ‘exceptional’ young instrumentalists who play at grade 7 distinction level or higher. The winner will be crowned ‘Concord College Concerto Competition Winner of the Year 2023’.